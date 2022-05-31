RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 502,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 148,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $468.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

