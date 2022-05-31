RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Trading Down 6.9%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 2,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,683,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,094,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 349,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

