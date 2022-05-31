RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00294582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

