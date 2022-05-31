Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366,704 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,520. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.