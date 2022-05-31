Redpoint Management LLC Invests $795.26 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,782,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,260,000. NU accounts for 56.1% of Redpoint Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redpoint Management LLC owned 1.84% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

NU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,323,204. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

