Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce $296.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.60 million and the highest is $301.68 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,885. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.