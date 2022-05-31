Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $150.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

