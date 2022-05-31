Restore plc (LON:RST) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 426.70 ($5.40) on Tuesday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.83. The company has a market cap of £583.19 million and a P/E ratio of 51.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

