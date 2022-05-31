Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVH stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,113. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

