RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.75 ($16.94) and last traded at €15.50 ($16.67). Approximately 528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.25 ($16.40).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

