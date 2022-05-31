Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 16,331 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

