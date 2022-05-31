Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 574 ($7.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 617 ($7.81).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.36) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.97) to GBX 610 ($7.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.23).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 597.60 ($7.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 669.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.25).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

