Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $16,706.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048186 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

