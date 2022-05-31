Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

