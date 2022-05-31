Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 1,719 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. 1,058,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,253,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.