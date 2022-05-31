Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

