Royal Bank of Canada Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

