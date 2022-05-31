Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $145.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,685. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.