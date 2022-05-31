Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $56,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. 20,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.