Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.43) to GBX 225 ($2.85) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.97) to GBX 210 ($2.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 243.13 ($3.08).
ABDN stock opened at GBX 198.45 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.80).
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
