Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$146.78.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.38. The company has a market cap of C$185.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.70 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$745,894.49. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

