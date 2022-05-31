Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

KKWFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.