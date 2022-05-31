RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 7.90% of RXR Acquisition worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $285,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RXRA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.
