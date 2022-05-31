San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 69,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

