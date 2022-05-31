San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,954,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $13,602,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,750. The firm has a market cap of $349.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.73 and a 200-day moving average of $352.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

