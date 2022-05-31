San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Entegris stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,084. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

