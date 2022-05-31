San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

