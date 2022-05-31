San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 490,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,503,724. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.