San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 425,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,587,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

