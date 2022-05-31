San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.