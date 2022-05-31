Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $819,162.36 and approximately $4,356.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.70 or 0.01120086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.