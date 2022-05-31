Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $848,081.18 and $324.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars.

