Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. 533,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 188.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,219 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 436.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

