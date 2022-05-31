Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.50

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 6058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

