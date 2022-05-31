Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 6.2%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $82.66. Approximately 23,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,855,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

