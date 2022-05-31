Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

