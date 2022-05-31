Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $6,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $833.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

