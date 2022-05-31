Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

SCTBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

SCTBF stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Securitas has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

