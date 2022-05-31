Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $5.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.45.
SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.36.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
