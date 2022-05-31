Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.67.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sempra by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $163.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

