Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
