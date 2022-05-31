Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

