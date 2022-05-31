SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.57

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of analysts have commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get SFL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.