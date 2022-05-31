Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Drops By 32.2%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,458. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

