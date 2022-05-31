Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Grows By 38.5%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

