Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Drops By 27.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

