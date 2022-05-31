Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 22.5%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 757,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

GSMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 130,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

