Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 52.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

