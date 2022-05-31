Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Drops By 29.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KFS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,465 shares of company stock valued at $419,448. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.