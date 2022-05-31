Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rises By 44.6%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

