Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Decreases By 31.5%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,927. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

